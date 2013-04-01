Gattuso speaks after first win as AC Milan manager

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media following his club’s 2-1 victory over Bologna, which handed him his first Serie A victory behind the bench.



ON THE MATCH:

"Bologna put us in difficulty, we have to improve defensively. I thank the guys for the victory. The road is still long but I liked the performance."



ON HIS ENERGY LEVEL:

"I am always in tension even when I play with my son. I have played a lot with this shirt. It is an honor to lead this team."



ON GIACOMO BONAVENTURA’S BRACE:

"Bonaventura can play everywhere, he has great quality. If he is fit physically he can play anywhere, he is an important player for us. I have always said that he is one of the best Italian midfielders. He works so hard and can give us a big hand."



ON HIS PREDECESSOR, VINCENZO MONTELLA:

"I have great respect for Montella. He left many things like ball possession and the fact of not kiicking the ball away, but for me we also need play with more intensity."



ON MILAN’S PLACE IN SERIE A:

“The league standings don’t look so good.”