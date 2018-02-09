Gattuso stunned by AC Milan import’s turnaround

Gennaro Gattuso is surprised Hakan Calhanoglu has stepped up to become "such a complete player" since Vincenzo Montella was sacked as AC Milan coach in November.



Calhanoglu joined Milan as part of a significant recruitment drive in pre-season, with the club paying a reported €22 million for him after emerging as a rising star at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. But Montella – who ultimately lost his job – struggled to get his newly assembled squad to gel during the first few months of the season, with Calhanoglu among those to endure a difficult time.



Things have been better for the Turkey international since Gattuso took charge, though, with Calhanoglu highlighting at the end of January that a change in formation has helped him, as has his new coach's man-management skills.



And Gattuso has been pleasantly surprised by the impact he has had on Calhanoglu, who turned 24 on Thursday. Speaking to reporters at his pre-match news conference before Saturday's trip to SPAL, Gattuso said: "The whole team has improved, in my opinion.”



"But honestly, I didn't expect Hakan to step up the way he has. He is only 24 years old, I like him a lot and he has impressed me. I didn't expect him to be such a complete player.”