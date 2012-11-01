Gattuso to bench AC Milan star in coaching debut

Sky Sport Italia reports that newly appointed AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has decided to shake things up in his first match in charge of the Rossoneri this Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district when they host Benevento in the Serie A.



According to te report, the former Pisa and OFI Creta coach decided to play Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo in midfield during today's training session at Milanello. This would mean that one of the summer's new signings, Franck Kessie who was brought in from Atalanta, would be benched.



However Sky Sport also report that too much should not be drawn from this particular exercise in terms of the lineup against Benevento but that the Biglia and Montolivo test could a test for the future.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)