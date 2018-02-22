Gattuso: 'We didn't handle the pressure, this one hurts...'

AC Milan lost the Coppa Italia final by a 4-0 score line to Juventus as the rossoneri fans were very deceived. Here is what their coach Rino Gattuso had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport after the game:



" That's football for you. I don't think the result is fair since we played very well in the first half. When you make mistakes like this against a great club like Juve, they make you pay. We have to accept this loss even if we did play well for 60 minutes or so. We made too many mistakes in the end and Juve won. Maturity problem? I am also a young coach as we all take our responsibilities. We didn't really handle the pressure well today but we now have to learn from this defeat. Europa league? The thing that hurts the most is to see our fans faces after the game. This defeat stings but we now have to focus on our last two Serie A games...".



Milan will now face Atalanta and Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A as they will have to do well if they want to qualify for the Europa league.