Genoa 0-0 Inter: Follow live
17 February at 20:36
• Inter have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last nine league games against Genoa: with a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri in the most recent clash.
• Genoa have won each of their last four Serie A matches against Inter at the Ferraris: this is their longest winning streak against the Nerazzurri in the competition.
• Genoa have picked up eight points in home games in Serie A this season, more than only Verona and Benevento (seven each) – nevertheless, the Rossoblu have won two of their last three league matches at the Ferraris (L1).
• On the other hand, Inter have drawn three of their last four away league games (L1) – the last time the Nerazzurri went five Serie A away games without a win was back in December 2016.
• Since Davide Ballardini's appointment as manager, Genoa have collected 21 points: only Juventus and Napoli (31) have picked up more in this period.
• Four of Genoa’s last five goals in Serie A have been scored from the 80th minute or later.
• Diego Laxalt has scored the winning goal in each of his last two Serie A games (both at minute 90).
• Mauro Icardi (99 goals in Serie A) has scored three league goals against Genoa – nevertheless, he has failed to score in his last four appearances against the Rossoblu.
• Goran Pandev has scored three goals against Inter in the Italian top-flight: one of them with Genoa in the last meeting at the Ferraris.
