Genoa 0-0 Inter: Follow live

• Inter have lost four of their last eight Serie A meetings against Genoa (W4), this after they were unbeaten in the previous 14 games (W9 D5).

• Inter have alternated between a win and a defeat in their last nine league games against Genoa: with a 1-0 win for the Nerazzurri in the most recent clash.

• Genoa have won each of their last four Serie A matches against Inter at the Ferraris: this is their longest winning streak against the Nerazzurri in the competition.

• Genoa have picked up eight points in home games in Serie A this season, more than only Verona and Benevento (seven each) – nevertheless, the Rossoblu have won two of their last three league matches at the Ferraris (L1).

• On the other hand, Inter have drawn three of their last four away league games (L1) – the last time the Nerazzurri went five Serie A away games without a win was back in December 2016.

• Since Davide Ballardini's appointment as manager, Genoa have collected 21 points: only Juventus and Napoli (31) have picked up more in this period.

• Four of Genoa’s last five goals in Serie A have been scored from the 80th minute or later.

• Diego Laxalt has scored the winning goal in each of his last two Serie A games (both at minute 90).

• Mauro Icardi (99 goals in Serie A) has scored three league goals against Genoa – nevertheless, he has failed to score in his last four appearances against the Rossoblu.

• Goran Pandev has scored three goals against Inter in the Italian top-flight: one of them with Genoa in the last meeting at the Ferraris.