Inter Milan, who suddenly find themselves struggling to maintain a Champions League position after leading Serie A for much of the season, are in the midst of a battle against resurgent Genoa.



While the match looked to be scoreless heading into the dressing room, an own goal from captain Andrea Ranocchia with the gave Genoa the 1-0 lead with the final touch of the first half.



The second half should see a desperate Inter side come out determined to find the back of the net against the hosts.



Here’s Calciomercato.com’s ratings for Inter’s first half:

