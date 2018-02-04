Inter Milan’s surprising, yet somewhat predictable loss to resurgent Genoa moves them to fourth in Serie A, and puts them at risk of missing out on Champions League play next season.



The former Serie A leaders have fallen sharply over the past two months, and the bottom seems a long way from their current fall.



A first-half own goal for Andrea Ranocchia, and a deft strike from Goran Pandev gave the hosts the 2-0 victory over the Nerazzurri.



Check out our final player ratings below:

