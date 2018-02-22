This will be the 100th Serie A meeting between Genoa and AC Milan: the Rossoneri have won 47, the Rossoblu 19 (D33) – against no side Genoa have recorded more draws in the top-flight.



Genoa have won each of their last three league matches against AC Milan without conceding any goals at the Marassi.



An AC Milan player has been sent off in four of the last six Serie A matches between these two sides.



Genoa have won three of their last four league games at the Marassi, after having earned only two points in the previous eight home matches.



AC Milan have gained 19 points in their last seven league games and have kept a clean sheet in each of the last three: the last time the Rossoneri kept a clean sheet in four Serie A matches in a row was back in March 2013.



Genoa have scored each of their last seven Serie A goals in the second half, with three of them in injury time.