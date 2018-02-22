#GenoaMilan a rischio rinvio per maltempo. Sarebbe molto difficile recuperare sia questa che il derby. Trovino una soluzione, si giochi in campo neutro. #Milan — Andrea Bricchi (@AndreaBricchi77) March 7, 2018

Heavy rains are wrecking havoc across Italy. This afternoon’s match between Genoa and AC Milan is currently in danger of not being played.A severe weather alert has resulted in the Mayor of Genoa declaring that the match will likely be delayed at least 15 minutes to allow the referees to inspect the pitch prior to play.The President of Liguria, Giovani Toti, has said that the match will take place despite the heavy rains blanketing the area.