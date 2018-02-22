Genoa-Cagliari and Udinese-Fiorentina cancelled after Astori’s death

Today’s Genoa-Cagliari and Udinese-Fiorentina have been cancelled following the tragic news of Davide Astori’s death. The Fiorentina captain was found dead in La Viola’s hotel in Udine, the Tuscans have announced through their official website.



“We are deeply shocked and forced to communicate that our captain Davide Astori has died due to a sudden illness.”



“For the terrible and delicate situation and out of respect for his family we make an appeal to every football personality”, Fiorentina announced.



The game between Udinese and Fiorentina have been cancelled shortly after the tragic news. Genoa and Cagliari were due to play at 12.30 but the Marassi clash has been cancelled as well.



As we write we are waiting to know more news about the rest of Serie A games that, however, are also likely to be cancelled.



The Serie A matches still in program today are:

Atalanta-Sampdoria

Benevento-Hellas Verona

Chievo-Sassuolo

Torino-Crotone

Udinese-Fiorentina

AC Milan-Inter

