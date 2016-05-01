Genoa are interested to sign a PSG wonderkid, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

The Italian journalist confirms that the Grifone wants Lorenzo Callegari. The Genoese side has made a habit out of finding promising young players, then selling them on as soon as a big club comes knocking.

Callegari, 19, is in a bit of a bind in Paris. He has only played three minutes in Ligue 1 this season, but has a contract which will expire in the summer.

Pedulla believes that a deal can be sewn up by next Thursday, allowing Genoa to nab a promising central midfielder who has struggled for time with so much competition in Paris. Right now, if any minutes are to be given to a youngster, it’s Christopher N’Kunku and Rosario Lo Celso who get them, the latter even starting several games recently.

Whether this meant renewing the youngster or selling him was unclear, however.

The deal would, Pedulla writes, see PSG insert a clause guaranteeing them a percentage of any future sale.

that Antero Henrique, PSG’s sporting director, had said that the club would “find a solution” to the Callegari problem in the winter window.