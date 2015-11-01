Genoa, Juric is inches away from getting sacked. The fans are very upset....

21.27 - JURIC'S POSITION IN JEOPARDY: According to Calciomercato.com sources, Ivan Juric's adventure as Genoa's coach is almost over. Enrico Preziosi has already had contacts with Andrea Mandorlini who recently rescinded his contract with Verona. Other than Mandorlini, De Canio, Reja and Stramaccioni are the alternatives.



21:00 - THE FANS ARE UPSET - Over 300 Genoa fans were present at the airport as they were waiting for the players to arrive. In the end, the Genoa players had to use a secondary exit. The Genoa bus was attacked and spit on as fans even threw eggs at the bus.



Genoa's defeat to Pescara by a 5-0 score was a very heavy defeat for the team and the fans to swallow. Many of the present Genoa fans left the stadium at half-time in Pescara. Juric's position is now in heavy doubt as their could be some changes that occur very soon . It is now up to president Preziosi to decide....



