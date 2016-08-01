Genoa loanee set for January Man City return
26 December at 17:00Genoa loanee Olivier Ntcham is set to return to Manchester City after a disappointing 18-month loan spell at Genoa. The 20-year-old winger joined the Serie A side in summer 2015 on a two-year loan deal, but his disappointing performances have convinced Genoa to cut his cut short his loan spell and send Ntcham back to the Etihad Stadium.
The Manchester Evening News claims that Ntcham will return to Manchester once the January transfer window opens.
Given his struggles in Italy, however, the player is not likely to be given game time by Pep Guardiola who will probably be looking for another club that can sign Ntcham either on loan or on a permanent deal.
Ntcham has only registered one goal and two assists in 28 games with Genoa, failing to impress under both Gian Piero Gasperini and Ivan Juric. Ntcham scored five goals and registered four assists in 46 games with Manchester City before moving to Genoa in 2015.
