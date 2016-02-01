Genoa officialy signed ex-Palermo midfielder Hiljemark today which means that other moves might now occur. The Swedish midfielder arrives in Genoa on a loan with an option to buy and according to Sky Sport, his arrival does not block an eventual Hernanes arrival either.



Hernanes is still on Genoa's radar as they like him very much so. Preziosi's club and Marotta's club have an agreement in place for the Brazilian midfielder but he still has to decide whether or not he wants to leave Juve. In the mean time, Genoa are negotiating a deal with Milan for Ocampos. By the end of this week, Juric might have a whole new midfield....



In other news, Genoa are also working on different fronts too as they have been linked to Ibarbo, Giaccherini and Palladino since Lucas Ocampos is Milan bound. Ocampos seems happy to transfer to Milan and the favorite to eventually replace him is Palladino from Crotone. The next few days should be crucial for all of these three teams ...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)