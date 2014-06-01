Genoa, Pellegri: "For me, here is the best striker and defender in the Serie A..."

Genoa's young sensation Pietro Pellegri spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say:



"It is important to always believe in yourself and to have fun. Youngest player to score a brace in the Serie A? It was a dream for me for sure. Juric gave me a shot and I was able to score two goals. Being from Genoa, it was amazing to score those goals in front of the fans. I always try to learn things from the older players, guys like Veloso and Taarabt who have played Champions league football. Most impressive striker? Icardi, his movements are amazing and he is a clinical finisher. Strongest defender you have faced? Even if I beat him and scored a goal against Roma last year, I think Manolas is the strongest defender in the Serie A. Italy? It's a shame that they won't be going to the World Cup since a WC without Italy doesn't feel right. World cup 2022? It would be a dream for me to represent my country at a World Cup but I have to work hard. Same life now that you are with Genoa? Yes, I have three main friends and they will always be my friends. I am born to play football, this is my passion...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)