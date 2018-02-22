Genoa, Perinetti: 'Perin to Napoli? No contacts have occured. On Criscito...'

Genoa general manager Giorgio Perinetti spoke about Mattia Perin as Napoli are said to have interest in him. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the Italian press:



"Mattia Perin? We want to keep him because he grew up here and he has become a great keeper. Napoli? There aren't any talks with Napoli concerning the matter but in the end, it will be up to him to decide what he wants to do. We will hope that he wants to continue to play for Genoa since he means a lot to us. Game against Napoli? Yesterday we didn't talk about the transfer market and I did not meet with Giuntoli or De Laurentiis. Criscito was also present yesterday at the San Paolo so I went to say hi. He is free to sign with who he wants, let's hope that he wants to choose us. We would accept him with open arms...".



Napoli beat Genoa by a 1-0 score line but Ballardini's side played a very solid game indeed...