The Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the port city of Genoa is the home of both Genoa football teams; Genoa CFC the oldest team in Italian football and UC Sampdoria who were only formed in 1946, despite the disparity in age and history the rivalry is fierce. On derby day both fans hold equally impressive choreographs as they try to out do each other, the aristocracy of Genoa’s Gradinata Nord once famously unveiled a banner telling their young rivals to leave the city, the banner stated “The city does not want you Sampdoria…leave Genoa now!.”

After a decent start Sampdoria hit a bleak patch with just five wins in 17 matches between rounds 6 and 22, but the eccentric president Massimo Ferrero kept faith with Giampaolo and this proved to be a wise decision. One defeat in ten games including a first league double since 2002/03 in the Derby della Lanterna for I Blucerchiati has definitely seen a shift in the balance of power in the port city maybe proving a point that continuity and faith can be a successful combination in times of crisis.

Sitting comfortably in mid-table and celebrating a huge win over current Serie A champions Juventus after the round 14 fixtures it seemed like things could not be better; since that result however, it has been free-fall and with some embarrassment. Losing to Sampdoria for the second time this season, two 5-0 defeats against Atalanta at home and Pescara away, Enrico Preziosi reacted but in the opposite manner to his rival president. After the defeat by Pescara Juric was promptly removed and replaced by former Hellas Verona head coach Andrea Mandorlini. This had no effect and probably made the situation worse, so much so that just this week Juric has been reinstated as coach again.

Mark Neale