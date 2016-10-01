Serie A: Genoa-Roma 0-1 Live updates

AS Roma travel to Genoa for the first game of the year. A win would allow the giallorossi to move just one point short of Serie A table leaders Juventus although the Old Lady has two matches in hand. Max Allegri's side will play tonight against Bologna in a J Stadium clash.



Chelsea target Kostas Manolas doesn't start today's game for AS Roma. These are the confirmed lineups for the game, you can follow our live updates below.



GENOA – Perin; Izzo, Burdisso, Munoz; Lazovic, Rigoni, Cofie, Laxalt; Ninkovic, Simeone, Ocampos.

ROMA – Szczesny; Rudiger, Fazio, Juan Jesus; Peres, De Rossi, Strootman, Emerson; Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko.







