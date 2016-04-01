Genoa, Simeone is ready to make an offer for.... Simeone

Giovanni Simeone is having a break-out season this year in the Italian Serie A for Genoa as he scored 11 goals in 29 games for the club. His father, Diego Simeone, is one of the best coaches in the world and he would like to reunite with his son Giovanni. According to il Messaggero, it seems like if Atletico Madrid are preparing an 18 million euros summer offer for the young Genoa front-man but first they will have to hope that Fifa's transfer ban is lifted because if not, they won't be able to make this dream a reality.



Atletico Madrid are not the only team who are on the young striker as Everton are also said to be following him closely especially if Romelu Lukaku is to leave the club. Sevilla, Villarreal and Milan were other teams who had also expressed interest in him over the past few months.



Genoa's next game in the Serie A will be against Udinese as they will look to keep improving their position in the standings.They currently are 16th in the Italian Serie A table.