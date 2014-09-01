Moroccan play-maker Adel Taarabt is close to returning to Serie A to join Genoa. Calciomercato.com understands that the player has already given a verbal agreement to Il Grifone patron Preziosi and he’s expected to be unveiled as a new player at the port club early next week.



Genoa officials will meet with their Benfica counterparts at the weekend to finalise the actual figures involved in the transfer. This is not expected to cause any problems however and Taarabt could be in place for the trip to Cagliari next weekend.



After bursting onto whilst on-loan at Queens Park Rangers from Tottenham Hotspur, Taarabt’s career hit the buffers after indiscipline both on and off the field sent him into free-fall. He arrived at Milan on-loan in 2014, where he made 14 appearances. 12 months later he was bought by Benfica but has yet to make a single appearance for the first-team. Having made just seven appearances for the club’s “B” team, Genoa know that taking him is a huge risk but one the club feel is worth taking.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler