George Weah reveals which Serie A team he supports, and it’s not AC Milan

AC Milan legend George Weah will be remembered as one of the most ruthless strikers of his generation. The former Liberia star won two Serie A titles with AC Milan and played with Chelsea and PSG as well. Talking to L’Equipe, however, Weah revealed that he does not support AC Milan but one of the rossoneri most hatred rivals.

“I support Juventus since I’m a child”, Weah said.



“It’s all because of Platini, I used to watch him back in the days in Liberia and I became a fan of Juventus watching Platini on TV.”



“I never thought I would have met him but when I did last year I couldn’t stop smiling. It’s incredible I was given the chance to shake hands with one of the players I have admired the most. Juventus are the team of my heart because of him. I wish I could have played for them one day but it never happened.”

