George Weah’s son makes history with national team callup

Fresh off making his first-team debut with Paris Saint-Germain, Timothy Weah will have the opportunity to earn his first U.S. national team appearance. As far as our research goes, Tim will be the first child of a foreign national leader to lace up for the US national team.



Weah is one of five first-time call-ups included in a young U.S. squad named for the friendly against Paraguay on March 28. Levante fullback Shaq Moore, Bolton fullback Antonee Robinson, Manchester City loanee Erik Palmer-Brown and Reading loanee Andrija Novakovich are set to take part in their first U.S. camp.



Weah starred for the U.S. at the Under-17 World Cup last fall, and now that he earned minutes with a high-profile club like PSG, a national team call-up seemed inevitable.



"He's a versatile player than can fit in at a couple different positions, and when you have speed and technical ability combined as a young kid, I think he's an interesting prospect to offer an opportunity to," Sarachan said.



However, like his father, George, Tim will not be playing in a World Cup…yet.