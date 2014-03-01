Gerard Deulofeu: Everton winger set to land in Italy ahead of AC Milan medical

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu is set to arrive in Italy tonight ahead of AC Milan medical that have been scheduled for tomorrow, Sky Italia reports.



Everton and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the temporary transfer of the Spaniard at the San Siro. Deulofeu will join the Serie A giants on a dry loan deal with no option to buy.



AC Milan will pay € 750k to sign the player on loan for the next six months.

Deulofeu has been struggling with game time at the Goodison Park so far this season having only played 568 minutes in all competitions this term.



​Barcelona have a buy-back clause to sign Deulofeu who is a product of their academy who moved to Everton in summer 2015 for just € 6 million. The promising Spaniard will have a chance to shine at the San Siro after a disappointing 18-month spell at Everton.



​Deulofeu will undergo AC Milan medical tomorrow when the Serie A giants are also expected to announce his arrival on loan.

