Ousmane Dembele is being mentored by none other than Gerard Pique,

The Frenchman has had a tough time of it at Barcelona this season, struggling to live up to the

145 million price tag since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The winger was an assist-machine in Germany, but has been hampered by two serious injuries in Spain, going down in one of his first appearances against Levante earlier in the season, then doubling down just after his return.

Yet he has been able to count on Pique, according to the French daily. Though he doesn’t speak Spanish, the 20-year-old has been greatly helped by the Catalan icon, who could also be set to become captain soon, and is certainly a very influential figure.

This could be a healthy dose of good news for Barcelona, who were rocked by recent revelations by Andre Gomes. A fellow struggler who arrived in an expensive deal, the Portuguese international recently admitted that he was so terrified of making mistakes that he was afraid of leaving his home.

Chances are, Barca may be learning something about improving their bed manner...