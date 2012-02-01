German defender wants Juve move but Liverpool place better bid
26 August at 12:10Benedikt Howedes wants a move to Serie A side Juventus but Liverpool have come in with a loan offer to his club Schalke 04 with an obligation to buy, where they would come in and make it a permanent deal for around 20 million euros, according to Ilbianconero.
Liverpool, in fact, has not yet surrendered and pushed on for the player. Reds manager Klopp is a huge admirer of Howedes and would be ready to put on the pot 20 million euros for final purchase. Juventus, though, are his preferred destination.
With Juve , they are ready to close in on the deal for half ten million, a redemption obligation to buy. As always the will of the player could be decisive but in these last summer transfer market hours, so nothing can be taken for granted.
It is thought that Juventus now want to look to accelerate ahead with the deal, under the nose of Liverpool.
Go to comments