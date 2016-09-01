Reports in German newspaper Bild claim that Borussia Dortmund have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Danish striking sensation Kasper Dolberg. The 19-year-old Ajax frontman has been causing a stir after some scintillating performances for the Dutch side and the Bundesliga club have now thrown their hat into the ring.



With 11 goals to his name already this season, scouts from Manchester United have also been keeping a watchful eye on the teenager who looks set for a bright future in the game. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring top-class young talent to Old Trafford and Dolberg is believed to be one of his priority targets.



Other European heavyweights including Premier League leaders Chelsea and Serie A duo Juventus and Napoli are also thought to be keeping a watchful eye on the player who last year broke into the full Danish national team.