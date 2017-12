Bayern Munich's German International Joshua Kimmich has declared in an interview with German newspaper Bild(via Marca ) that he is learning Spanish thanks to Real Madrid. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:"To train every day and then to come home is not enough for me so my mother told me that I should learn another language. I already learnt to speak English and French so I decided to try Spanish out. There are a lot of Spanish teammates here at Bayern Munich so it makes sense. How have you been learning this language? Well I often listen to the Real Madrid song and this has helped me a lot to catch on to certain words very quickly. Many of my teammates don't even know that I am learning Spanish!".Other than James Rodriguez and Arturo Vidal (who speak Spanish), there also Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara, Rafinha and Bernat...