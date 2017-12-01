Bayern Munich ace ‘learning Spanish thanks to Real Madrid’
01 December at 20:30Bayern Munich's German International Joshua Kimmich has declared in an interview with German newspaper Bild
(via Marca) that he is learning Spanish thanks to Real Madrid. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press:
"To train every day and then to come home is not enough for me so my mother told me that I should learn another language. I already learnt to speak English and French so I decided to try Spanish out. There are a lot of Spanish teammates here at Bayern Munich so it makes sense. How have you been learning this language? Well I often listen to the Real Madrid song and this has helped me a lot to catch on to certain words very quickly. Many of my teammates don't even know that I am learning Spanish!".
Other than James Rodriguez and Arturo Vidal (who speak Spanish), there also Javi Martinez, Thiago Alcantara, Rafinha and Bernat...
