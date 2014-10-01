According to reports in Germany this morning, the real reason Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho is still a Liverpool player is all down to one man, German frontman Thomas Muller.



The transfer saga of the summer finally ended when the Merseyside club rejected a monster offer from Barcelona, their fourth of the transfer window leaving the 25-year-old stuck at Anfield until January at least.





German daily Bild however, has shed more light into the whole affair and reports that the real reason the deal collapsed was because Muller refused to be Klopp’s replacement at Anfield. The 28-year-old is understood to have been the Liverpool tactician’s number one choice but refused point-blank to enter into any negotiations.

The situation regarding Coutinho is not ideal; Liverpool have a player who really doesn’t want to be there and his performance in last night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester ended in his second-half substitution although the score was 0-0 at the time.