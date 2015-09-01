It seems that Liverpool will miss out on one of their primary summer targets with reports from RB Sport stating that German international midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud will remain in the Bundesliga next season.



The 21-year-old, who is currently with Borussia Monchengladbach, is understood to be house hunting in Dortmund ahead of a summer move to Signal Iduna Park. The Syrian born player has been on the radar of several top European sides including the Merseysiders and Juventus, but these latest reports state that it will be Thomas Tuchel’s side that will ultimately grab his signature.



His current employers had stated that they were keen to tie Dahoud down to an improved offer but after a poor season in the German top-flight, it seems he will almost certainly depart at the end of the campaign.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had hoped his reputation during his time on the bench at Dortmund would tempt the player to the Premier League but ironically he looks set to miss out to his former employers.