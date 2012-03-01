German legend is attempting a shocking World Cup comeback

Mario Gomez says he is targeting a spot in the Germany squad at the 2018 World Cup after returning to Stuttgart, the club where he began his career.



Gomez has played 71 times for Germany, scoring 31 goals, and finished top scorer at the European Championship in 2012.



However, after struggling at Fiorentina – the team he joined in 2013 – he did not make the cut for the 2014 World Cup, and was forced to watch his peers celebrate their victory.



Briefly returning to the national team for Euro 2016, Gomez has fallen behind the likes of Leipzig's Timo Werner and Bayern's Sandro Wagner for a place at the 2018 World Cup, but says he has not given up hope.



"For now, I only look at the next six months," Gomez told StN. "It's an incredibly important time. Both for VfB and me. I have a burning ambition to go to the World Cup."