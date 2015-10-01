Toni Kroos has hinted that he may be prepared to head to the Premier League. The German international, who joined the Spanish giants back in 2014, has been talking to German magazine

Real Madrid midfield dynamohas hinted that he may be prepared to head to the Premier League. The German international, who joined the Spanish giants back in 2014, has been talking to German magazine Sponsors and after being strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in the past, he gave hope to boss Jose Mourinho that he may be ready to wear the famous red shirt.

When asked about a possible return to the Bundesliga he explained that; “In the Bundesliga, I will definitely not play anymore, that chapter is finished. I cannot imagine going back to (former club) Bayern. It will not happen, so there is no other option for me in Germany."



Former United boss David Moyes tried to sign the 27-year-old when he took over at Old Trafford but was ultimately unsuccessful in his bid. Kroos meanwhile has been a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu but is believed to be the one player that Mourinho would like to sign above all others this summer.