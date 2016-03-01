Toni Kroos will consider a summer move to Manchester United if his current side Real Madrid fail to win anything this season.

The 27-year-old has blossomed into one of the world’s top players at the Spanish giants and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his admiration for the player and that he would love to bring him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Despite recent claims by Kroos that he is happy in Madrid, he has also raised speculation that his next stop could be the Premier League by declaring that London is his favourite city during a twitter Q&A.



Having been nurtured in the youth ranks at Bayern Munich, Kroos arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2014 for a fee thought to be in the region of €25-30 million. With three-years left on his current deal in Spain, the German’s current market value has now doubled, but with a reported £200 million transfer kitty at his disposal this summer, United boss Jose Mourinho still has the German at the top of his wish-list.