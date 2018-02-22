Germany, Khedira: 'I am anxious to face Spain and Brazil'
19 March at 20:20Sami Khedira is one of 14 Juve players that have been called-up to their respective national teams for upcoming games. Here is what the German midfielder had to say on the matter as he wrote a message on his social media platforms:
"Germany games ahead of the World Cup? We are working hard, I can't wait to play!".
Germany will be playing against Spain and Brazil. You can view his original message bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
WM-Vorbereitung läuft Freue mich auf die Spiele gegen Spanien und Brasilien #DieMannschaft #SK6 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/iRAlcD5tjt— Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) 19 marzo 2018
Go to comments