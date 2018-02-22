Steven Gerrard believes that Liverpool can do a number on Real Madrid if they reach the Champions League final.

While the Reds are going into the return leg against Roma with a 5-2 lead, the Galacticos made it through in controversial fashion, Bayern Munich having a couple of major refereeing decisions to complain about after staging a comeback against the Bavarians.

According to BT pundit and Reds legend Gerrard, Liverpool have a shot at winning the trophy:

"They can really hurt this Madrid team,” he said.

"It's an incredible achievement, third year on the spin reaching the final, but it was desperate at times.

"They were hanging on, they were all over the place at the back. This Bayern team are going to be full of regret because, over both legs, they were dominant throughout, created many, many chances and looked the far better team."

Real Madrid had a fair share of luck against Juventus, too, frittering a three-goal lead at home before earning a late penalty to knock the Old Lady out at the quarter-final stage.

"If you think about the amount of chances they [Madrid] have let Bayern have over the two legs I can't see Liverpool being that wasteful," Gerrard added.

"I think Liverpool are more clinical than Bayern Munich and if them chances come about in a final I think they could really hurt them."