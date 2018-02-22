Gerrard reveals the key thing for Juventus-Tottenham
08 March at 17:15Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed how Juventus eliminated Tottenham from the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League yesterday.
While Spurs were carrying an advantage of two away goals from the 2-2 draw in Turin, they did score in the first-half through Son Heung-min. Juventus managed to score two goals in three minutes and that proved enough to undo Mauricio Pochettino's men and carried the Old Lady through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League yet again.
And Gerrard, who appears as an expert on British television channel BTSport, has explained how Juventus ended up ousting Spurs despite not being at their very best throughout the two legs. He said: "Do people think that the bianconeri are failing? Yes, I think that's true."
"But great teams at this level find a way to win even if they aren't at their very best. Most of the teams at this point would have been overwhelmed by fear, but Juventus remained calm. They played like a team that was waiting to pouncing on their magical moments."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
