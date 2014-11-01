Gerrard upsets Juventus over possible Can move
02 February at 13:35Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has upsetted Juventus in their chase for Reds' midfielder Emre Can.
The 24-year-old Can has become one of Liverpool's most important players ever since he joined from Bayer Leverkusen under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers back in 2014. This season, he has been a regular in midfield and has scored twice, assisting thrice for Jurgen Klopp's side.
Steve Gerrard though, has upsetted Juventus in their pursuit of Can, whose contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season. Gerrard told BTSport recently: "If I were Emre Can, I would stay in Liverpool. It would be a big loss. He's a wonderful player, who has matured and keeps getting better everyday."
"Klopp has made him a great player. He and his staff are perfect for him. I cannot make a decision for Emre, but if I were in his shoes, I would be more patient with Liverpool and stay there. The fans and the club believe in him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
