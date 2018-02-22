Exclusive: Gerson is in between Roma and Barcelona as a clause exists...

Barcelona have always been in his future. Gerson is now playing for Roma as he has had many ups and downs. Roma will be taking on FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions league as this will be an interesting game for Gerson. The Brazilian was close to joining Barcelona in the summer of 2015 but in the end, Walter Sabatini's Roma pushed harder and did indeed get him. Roma offered 16 million euros as they were willing to wait for him up until/past January 2016.



A deal was in fact complete but Barcelona did get a future sale option on him if Roma were to sell him in the future sources have told Calciomercato.com. Nearly 3 years later, Gerson is now 20 years old as he still has to find his game. Can he join Barca in the future? Perhaps but he will have to do better and Roma will have to want to sell him. In the mean time, Gerson is getting ready to take on the side that nearly acquired him a few years ago, Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona. This should be an interesting game...