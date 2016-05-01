Football is full of stories of all types, the good, bad, and ugly. A story emanates out of Russia involving player Yohan Mollo making an inappropriate gesture to the crowd after a reserve match with Zenit St. Petersburg. The player’s farewell to the club seems growingly inevitable, with all fractures between the player and supporters more obvious than ever. After the event, sports fans around the globe continue to question players’ motivations, values, and principles...

Yohan Mollo va quitter le Zenit Saint-Petersbourg après ce geste envers les fans !