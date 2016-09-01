Get to know Militao, Juve and Inter's top Brazilian target
21 December at 18:35The name of Eder Militao is highlighted in red on the notepads of the main European clubs. In Brazil he is considered among the best defensive talents.
He can play as a central defender, his first career role, but also as a right-back or a director in front of the defense. Because he has the technique, the physical and the right personality to emerge in Europe.
Juventus has had their eyes on Militao for some time, with its observers sent to Brazil. With his contract expiring at the beginning of 2019, a move in June seems likely. The position of his representatives, at present, is that they don’t want to renew with San Paolo.
Several European clubs have initiated contacts to try to lockup the player immediately and avoid an auction. It could take a figure close to 10 million euros to convince the club Paulista. Figures that do not scare Juventus.
If Juventus is serious, the same goes for Inter. There are reports out of Brazil that Sabatini is ready to spend big on the South American, who he knows very well .
