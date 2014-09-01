Getafe-Barcelona: confirmed line-ups and live updates
16 September at 16:26
Welcome to our live coverage of Getafe-Barcelona. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the kick-off:
- Getafe have gone nine La Liga games at home without a win (D4 L5) - they have never been winless in ten in a row in the competition.
- Barcelona was the first side to score five goals against Getafe in La Liga at the Coliseum (2-5 on December 2013).
- Barcelona have won their last four La Liga games away, scoring an average of three goals per match.
- Barcelona have scored at least once in their last 19 La Liga games against Madrilenian sides - the last time they were shut out against a team from the Capital was against Getafe at the Coliseum (0-0 on December 2014).
- Getafe have earned four points in the first three MDs of La Liga 17-18, their best record in their last three seasons in the competition.
- Barcelona are the side with the best passing accuracy in La Liga this season (89.42%), whilst Getafe have the worst (62.39%).
- No side has conceded more fouls in La Liga this season than Getafe (55).
- Messi has scored in 10 of his last 13 La Liga games against Getafe (12 goals).
- Faycal Fajr has attempted more crosses (31) than any other player in La Liga this season.
- Of La Liga players with at least 200 passes attempted, Umtiti has the best accuracy (93.39%) this season.
LIVE COVERAGE
