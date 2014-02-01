Ghoulam: Chelsea & Liverpool target close to agreeing Napoli extension with release clause
24 September at 14:55Napoli star Faouzi Ghoulam is close to agreeing a contract extension with Napoli, sources have told calciomercato.com.
The Algeria International scored the winner for the azzurri yesterday against SPAL and executives of Napoli are now in a hurry to make him sign a contract extension.
According to our sources, however, an agreement between the two parties is pretty close. The player’s current deal expires in 2018 and Napoli want to extend his stay until 2022.
Ghoulam had also been linked with a move to Juventus in case Alex Sandro left the club but with the Brazilian who eventually did not move to Chelsea in the summer Juventus seem to have cooled their interest in the former St. Etienne man who could have a release clause included in his new deal with the partenopei.
Napoli would be open to set the player’s release clause to € 30 million, but the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is pushing to have that fee lowered to € 18 million.
