Giacomo Bonaventura: AC Milan star could be ruled out six months
31 January at 17:45AC Milan are sweating over the fitness of their midfield star Giacomo Bonaventura as the rossoneri ace was diagnosed with a lesion to his left adductor longus tendon and could be ruled out up to six months.
Bonaventura was replaced in the 17th minute of last week-end’s Udinese clash, minutes after he had scored the opener to give AC Milan the lead against the Zebrette.
The Italian midfielder had medical tests yesterday in Milan and according to Italian paper Il Giornale (via MilanLive.it) he could be ruled out for six months with a a lesion to his left adductor longus tendon. Bonaventura will have surgery in the next few days with the operation conducted by doctor Sakari Orava
Mattia De Sciglio also picked up an injury during last week-end’s Serie A clash. He also underwent medical tests yesterday, but the Italian fullback should only take one month to recover from his injury.
Should Bonaventura lay-off be confirmed, Vincenzo Montella would lose one of AC Milan’s most important players until the end of the season. The 27-year-old has five goals and six assists in 22 games so far this season.
