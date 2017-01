AC Milan are sweating over the fitness of their midfield star Giacomo Bonaventura as the rossoneri ace was diagnosed with a lesion to his leftlongusand could be ruled out up to six months.Bonaventura was replaced in the 17minute of last week-end’s Udinese clash, minutes after he had scored the opener to give AC Milan the lead against the Zebrette.The Italian midfielder had medical tests yesterday in Milan and according to Italian paper Il Giornale (via MilanLive.it) he could be ruled out for six months with a a lesion to his leftlonguswill have surgery in the next few days with the operation conducted by doctor Sakari OravaMattia De Sciglio also picked up an injury during last week-end’s Serie A clash. He also underwent medical tests yesterday, but the Italian fullback should only take one month to recover from his injury.​Should Bonaventura lay-off be confirmed,would lose one of AC Milan’s most important players until the end of the season. The 27-year-old has five goals and six assists in 22 games so far this season.