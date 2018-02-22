Giampaolo admits Juve and Newcastle target is ‘ready for a big club’
17 April at 14:40Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo has admitted that Juventus and Newcastle United target Dennis Praet is ready to join a big club.
The 23-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Serie A side Sampdoria from Belgian side Anderlecht in the summer of 2016 for a fee in the region of 10 million euros. Since then, he has impressed. This season, Praet has appeared 26 times for Giampaolo's men, assisting three times.
Following Juve's loss to Sampdoria recently, Giampaolo was talking to reporters in the post-match press conference. He admitted that Juve and Magpies target Praet is ready to join a bigger club. He said: "Juventus on Praet? He was silent today, but he can do better."
"He has the engine and quality, but he can still do better. He can give more than he did tonight. He has the ability and the brain to perform at a much better level."
