Reports out of England today via The Daily Mirror confirm that manager Gianfranco Zola has resigned as coach of Birmingham City after the clubs loss to Burton Albion in the Championship on Sunday. The Italian has apologized to fans and leaves the club in a difficult position as they are currently in 20th place and only three points above the relegation zone.

In his 22 matches with Birmingham, Zola only achieved two wins and can only claim to have achieved a total of 13 points. When he took over for the struggling club in December, they were in seventh place. It seemed like just a matter of time before the Italian tactician would be leaving the Championship side. Now with their backs against the wall and with a hint of desperation, Birmingham directors must now decide on an interim manager that can keep the club afloat in the final weeks.