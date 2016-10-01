Ryan Giggs has a bit of a bone to pick with former club Manchester United.

Speaking to the Times, the Red Devils legend and ex-assistant Coach claims that he told ownership to sign both Gabriel Jesus and Kylian Mbappe back when he was still working at Old Trafford.

The latter has been excellent with PSG, earning an 180 million move from Monaco. Jesus, for his part, cost only 30m… but moved to local rivals Man City, since having a huge impact.

"I watched Gabriel Jesus play three years ago. I watched Mbappe for a year. I was watching them with the scout and it was a no-brainer," Giggs said.

"It was just like 'get them'. It would have been £5m or something - get them, loan them back - and that's where the recruitment could have been better."

Giggs was assistant Coach under Louis Van Gaal at the time, but has since left the club since Jose Mourinho’s takeover.

The Welsh legend has also claimed that recruitment at the time wasn’t quite up to scratch, taking a shot at the signings of players like Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria, though he never mentioned their names directly as he spoke of what “a United player” is.

"I know what a Manchester United player looks like," added Giggs.

"There have been a lot who have come through that haven't been United players and also players who were United players and shouldn't have left.

"I'm talking about Rafael [Da Silva], Danny [Welbeck], and Jonny Evans - players who are United through and through.

"It was hard because Louis had his own ideas and you had to respect that, but, yes, we had a few arguments about a couple of them. He understood because I had played with those lads, but they just weren't for him.

"Some of them, like Welbeck, wanted to play more regularly, and Jonny had a few injuries at the time, so you could understand it, but - and it's not saying it in hindsight - recruitment hasn't been great either."