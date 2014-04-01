Giggs rules himself out for Swansea City job

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has ruled himself out of a possible move to Swansea City as a manager.



Swansea confirmed the sacking of manager Paul Clement yesterday following the club's poor form in the Premier League and their plummet to the bottom of the table. Louis van Gaal has drawn links with a return to management and the Daily Mirror have reported that the Swans are interested in bringing the former United boss to Liberty Stadium.



Giggs, who had formerly managed United – on an interim basis – and has also had the experience of being the assistant manager at the club, has told Sky Sports that he isn't interested in taking over the role at the helm of affairs at the Welsh club.



After firing American Bob Bradley after a handful of matches and no transfer windows, they gave Clement two transfer windows before pulling the axe.



Leon Britton, who happens to be a Swansea legend himself, has taken temporary charge of the club.