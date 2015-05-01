Gigi Buffon turned 39 today, here are some of the messages he received

The English magazine World Soccer dedicated their front page to Gigi Buffon as the Italian legend turned 39 today. In the article dedicated to Buffon they ask the following question: " Is Gigi Buffon the best Italian player ever ? ". This is a good question and it shows you how well Buffon is perceived around the world. He turned 39 today but he still wants to keep on playing as his performances remain at a very high level. He is like a good old Italian wine that only gets better with time.



Buffon received many messages today on his 39th birthday, including one from his ex-teammate Arturo Vidal (who is now currently playing for Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern Munich).



"Best of wishes on this special day for you Captain. You are always a great friend of mine, all the best".



He also received many other messages from current and ex-teammates like Bonucci,Evra,Cannavaro and many others just to name a few. Paulo Dybala also sent him an interesting message, here is what he tweeted out:



"All the best captain, not only do you make amazing saves but you also stopped time!".



