Giorgio Chiellini: "You need to have a certain character to play for Juventus"

Juventus Italian central defender Giorgio Chiellini took part on a show on Juventus YouTube channel called Him & Her where a player from the Bianconeri men's team and one player from the women's team take turns interviewing each other.



"At Juve, winning is almost an obligation. When you win you feel like you’ve done your duty, and more than excitement the feeling that feels you is relaxation after months of sacrifice" Chiellini began.



Chiellini was then asked what the secret was behind his 12 years at Juventus replying that: "To stay at Juventus for so many years, you have to be a certain type of person and work with passion every day. The pitch is just a consequence of that. You always hope not to lose, but the truth is that defeat gives you the right incentives and focus to win in the end."



In conclusion the former Italian international was asked about his relationship with opposition team strikers saying that: "When I was younger I was a bit more warlike in my approach. Age has improved things in that regard, I have to say that now I had good relationships with opposition strikers, being a defender is a way of life on and off the pitch. You need to take pleasure in not letting the opponent score."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)