Giovani Dos Santos: 'Ibra? It would be a dream for us'
03 February at 10:00What will the future hold for Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Well it seems like he might soon be joining the MLS as he is inches away from signing a deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Here is what Galaxy offensive talent Giovani Dos Santos had to say on the matter as he spoke to the local press :
"Ibrahimovic? If the Galaxy do sign him, this would be a dream come true. He would be an incredible add to the team and would improve us a lot upfront. Let's see what happens but this would be so fun...".
Ibrahimovic is coming off a severe injury as he only appeared in 7 games for United on the season as he only scored one goal to date. Even so, if the big Swede is fully healthy, he would instantly become one of the best players in the MLS as he would be a handful for MLS defenders. The 36 year old would like to try a new experience as the Galaxy might be in his future. Time will tell....
