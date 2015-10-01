Giovanni Simeone should refuse to join Tottenham for his own good

Giovanni Simeone has recently emerged as a transfer target of Tottenham and Fiorentina. The Argentinean striker is the son of Atletico Madrid boss and Argentina legend Diego but his raise has nothing to do with his renowned roots.



The 22-year-old netted 12 goals in his debut Serie A season last term and his goals were one of the secrets behind Genoa’s survival.



The grifone sold Leonardo Pavoletti to Napoli in January and Simeone suddenly became Genoa’s first-choice striker.



Simeone scored two of his 12 Serie A goals in a home game against Juventus. Genoa managed to win that game for 3-0 with the promising striker claiming the spotlight with a stunning brace.



​Tottenham are reported to have opened talks over the transfer of the 22-year-old, whilst Fiorentina are long time admirers of Simeone given that La Viola top striker Nikola Kalinic could be leaving Tuscany to join AC Milan this summer.



Simeone is not a classic centre forward although he had been mainly playing as a sole striker last season. His physical skills are not as strong as those of other top Serie A strikers like Gonzalo Higuain or Edin Dzeko but in terms of pace and cold blood in front of goal it is difficult to find a better prospect in Italy at the moment. In a way, his style is pretty similar to Man City’s Sergio Aguero.



Simeone can either play as centre forward or attacking winger. During the last campaign, however, he did only play as classic centre forward and it is easy to understand why Tottenham want to sign him. Spurs need to find a reliable back-up of Harry Kane after Vincent Janssen flop, whilst Fiorentina may need a regular starter to replace Kalinic. Even if Tottenham are a much bigger club than Fiorentina, Simeone should consider a move to a ‘middle club’ before joining one of the biggest ones in Europe.



Despite lack of trophies, in fact, Tottenham have established themselves as one of the best team in Premier League, which means in the best league in the world at the moment. Exposure would be huge in North London but chances to be a regular starter would be limited due to Harry Kane’s undisputed reign.



Simeone has the potential to become one of the best strikers in Europe and he will be playing in a top team in the future, there is no doubt about it. Before doing that, however, he’d better pick a club like Fiorentina and play on a regular basis for the next couple of season. Joining a big club after that would only come as a natural consequence.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni